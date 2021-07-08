PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

