PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PDI opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

