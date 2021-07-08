PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of PDI opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $29.75.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
