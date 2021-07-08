Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 48,873 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

