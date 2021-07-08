Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

