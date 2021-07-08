Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

