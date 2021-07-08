Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

