Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 17,384 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

