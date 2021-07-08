Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $4.66 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.17% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SKYW stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.