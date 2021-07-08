Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 456,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.