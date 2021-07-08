Pirate Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $842,574.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $384.15 million and $842,574.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00346030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00141135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00184755 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,824,558 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

