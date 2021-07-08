Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $224,291.15 and $2,571.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00124176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,958.79 or 1.00503080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00944007 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

