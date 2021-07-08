POA Reaches Market Cap of $9.27 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $403,865.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded up 21% against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,293,785 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
