Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

