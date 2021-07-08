Poshmark, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POSH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 13th

Poshmark’s (NASDAQ:POSH) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 13th. Poshmark had issued 6,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $277,200,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

POSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $9,710,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $7,187,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

