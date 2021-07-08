PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.50 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

