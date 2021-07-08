Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel stock remained flat at $$8.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Poxel has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poxel (PXXLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.