Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 7.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in CDW by 27.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of CDW by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,623. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.40. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.