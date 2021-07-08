Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tennant accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Tennant worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,895. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

