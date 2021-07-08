PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.93

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as high as C$14.96. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 447,587 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

