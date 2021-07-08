Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 4.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.82. 2,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,628 shares of company stock worth $2,687,477. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.