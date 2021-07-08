Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Head to Head Comparison

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $82.92 million 2.91 $22.44 million N/A N/A Banner $617.76 million 2.94 $115.93 million $3.37 15.51

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 28.75% 9.30% 1.21% Banner 23.72% 8.88% 0.97%

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Premier Financial Bancorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75

Banner has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Banner beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

