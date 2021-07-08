Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

