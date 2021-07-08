Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

