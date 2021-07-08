Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

PFHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Professional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

