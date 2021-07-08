Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. Professional has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Professional by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

