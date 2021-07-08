Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 83,649 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

