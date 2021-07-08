Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.