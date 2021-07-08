Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

UTHR opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

