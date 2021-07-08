Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

