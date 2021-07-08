Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,250 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

