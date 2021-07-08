Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 504,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

