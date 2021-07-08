Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Progenity stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. Progenity has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $182.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

