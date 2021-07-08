Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.