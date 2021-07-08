Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $703,407.81 and $10,253.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00128345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00170066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.02 or 1.00148675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00967632 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

