Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of TARA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,013. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

