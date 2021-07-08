Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.49 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.