Prudential Financial Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

