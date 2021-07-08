Prudential Financial Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

