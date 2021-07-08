Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

