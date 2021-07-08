PTON 24 Hour Volume Hits $138.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, PTON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $325,573.45 and approximately $138.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00057730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00884019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00044643 BTC.

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

