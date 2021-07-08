Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,154 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

