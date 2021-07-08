Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 47,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

