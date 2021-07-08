Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,825 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

