Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 20,323 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 219.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 252,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.