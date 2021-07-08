Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 22,504 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

