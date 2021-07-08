Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

