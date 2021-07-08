PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.11% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.