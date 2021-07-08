Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.40 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 292,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £246.67 million and a PE ratio of 268.00. Purplebricks Group has a one year low of GBX 43.46 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.29.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.