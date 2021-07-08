PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $585,738.47 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $585,738.47 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,879.79 or 1.00229990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007556 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00058484 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.