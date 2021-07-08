Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Survey

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -37.86% -22.30% -8.05% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.87 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.68 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 16.49 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Pyxis Tankers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of April 12, 2021, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

